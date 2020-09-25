For a healthier community, vote yes on Measure 108
As a family physician, I’m deeply concerned by how Oregon’s vaping epidemic is affecting our youth. Youth vaping in Oregon increased 80% in the past two years alone, all while people suffer from vaping-related illnesses.
The Journal of American Medicine found that young people who vape are almost three times more likely to start smoking cigarettes. It’s no wonder that tobacco companies target kids with candy flavored vapes, some of which sell for as little as 99 cents. But there’s a simple and proven effective way to fight this alarming trend.
Research shows that the single best way to reduce youth vaping and smoking is to increase the cost. But right now, Oregon doesn’t tax nicotine vapes one penny. Measure 108, slated for the November ballot, will finally tax nicotine vape products to reduce youth vaping, as well as increase the cigarette tax to align with neighboring states.
A broad, bipartisan, and statewide coalition have come together to support Measure 108, including the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, Sky Lakes Medical Center, along with doctors, nurses, small businesses, and community organizations across the state. They know that raising the price of nicotine vapes will save lives and prevent a generation from getting hooked on nicotine in the first place.
Written by a bipartisan committee, revenue raised by Measure 108 can only be used to fund programs that prevent people from smoking or help people quit, as well as to fund the Oregon Health Plan, which serves 1 in 4 Oregonians, including over 400,000 children across the state (and more than 24,000 people in Klamath County alone).
We all pay the price for tobacco — almost $1.5 billion per year for smoking-related health care costs. In Oregon, tobacco use is the number one cause of preventable death, devastating the families of about 12,000 individuals per year. I’m tired of seeing my patients suffer from the effects of tobacco use, and the cost to our health care system is simply too high. People throughout Oregon and from all political perspectives agree it’s time to come together against vaping and tobacco for the sake of our children’s health.
Too many of our children and neighbors have been harmed by tobacco. It’s time to save lives and create a healthier community.
Stewart Decker, MD
Family Medicine, Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic
Klamath Falls