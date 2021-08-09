Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Letter: Fire crews doing hard work without complaint
Subscribe Today!Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
I was recently provided the opportunity to work closely with the Forest Service fire camps in the communities of Chiloquin and Bly as they responded to the Bootleg Fire. During this time, my appreciation and respect for the incident response teams, including administrative and support staff, firefighters on the front lines, and our own county resources, increased greatly.
I have nothing but admiration for the folks who fought the fire nightly by the light of flames shooting 75 feet into the night sky, then returned to fire camp to “day sleep” in small tents in a shadeless field in temperatures exceeding 95 degrees, only to rise and head out to do it all over again the next night. They spent long days and nights working in unfavorable conditions, ended their workdays eating meals from paper boxes, and showered in portable trailers.
During personal interactions with these teams and firefighters, I was always greeted with “Yes, sir” and “Thank you for the use of these facilities,” as if sleeping in a dry and dusty field in hot temperatures were a 5-star hotel.
As these teams continue to do their jobs striving to save our communities and forest resources, I am nothing but grateful as they continue to move around the West fighting mega-fires rarely seen in years past.
There is not a way to fully express the gratitude I feel toward these individuals. I can only hope for them to remain safe and say my deepest thank you.