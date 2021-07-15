Why is the federal government trying to take control of the voting in the 50 individual states here in America? The answer is control.
Each state should be able to establish their own individual voting requirements and voting rules.
To register to vote, if you are a legal citizen, show the proper paperwork establishing your citizenship or your U.S. birth certificate. Show proof that you are a resident of the state you have your primary residence in that you want to vote in. Have a valid drivers license, or a valid identification card recognized by the state you are voting in. When going to vote, provide that identification at the voting poll to prove who you are. If you won’t be able to vote in person, request an absentee ballot in time to fill it out and mailed in time to meet the time deadline.
Oregon has an all mail-in-ballot system. When I registered to vote I provided all the above, no problem, and my signature can be verified.
Now the federal government wants to take control of the state's responsibilities, they say the states are trying to suppress people’s voting rights, restricting access to voting and restricting minorities from voting.
I keep hearing this rhetoric but I never hear any specifics of how the states are taking voting rights from anyone.
Keep the federal government out of the state's business. If you are legal, you won’t have any problem voting.
Bob Shaw
Klamath Falls