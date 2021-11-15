I read with distaste the way local farmers have treated the concerns of Klamath Tribes environmental spokesperson Joey Gentry. Sometimes people need to look at themselves instead of looking for scapegoats.
Take the way commercial farmers here use water for irrigating their crops, using so much water they've run themselves dry.
In 1972 we who would become labeled environmental activists and no doubt scorned if we spoke our farming truth that we proved 49 years ago. You don't need all that water to raise abundant crops.
We used the French-intensive biodynamic growing method of raised beds and about a tenth of the water that commercial farmers use to produce the same amount of food.
And we had a member on our co-op farm who was developing commercial large-scale ways of creating raised beds on his 1,500-acre farm in the Sacramento Valley so we know the water-saving farming method can be scaled up to commercial farming application.
That was 49 years ago and what have America's farmers done to improve their farming methods? Listen to Corporate America's pitch to use their products and methods that have brought us to where farms are at now.
Time to stop out-of-date farming methods and look for the many new ways there are to grow food. These are ways they should be teaching new generations of farmers at our colleges, but they're too compromised with corporate sponsorship influencing what is taught in our nation's schools.