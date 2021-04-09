I am a 1978 graduate of Oregon Tech residing in Colorado but have stayed connected with OIT over the decades.
I was blessed with an amazing education made possible by top shelf instructors, professors and coaches. However, I'm dismayed with the current faculty/labor union at what I sense are disingenuous "shots" being taken at President Naganathan, using grievances, in part, over some sort of shared leadership expectations juxtaposing contentious labor negotiations. Referencing the Herald and News March 6 article by Holly Dillemuth, a planned relocation of the president's office is somehow subject to "vetting" by the faculty.
Really? I thought that faculty educates and the administration leads and facilitates? Does the faculty really expect to micromanage the administration in the assurance of social distancing space utilization during the pandemic? President Naganathan claims to have had conversations with the faculty senate leadership over this planned relocation.
Assuming he did, just what level of detailed analysis, deliberation, debate and decision-making does the faculty expect to engage over building space, again in the midst of a pandemic? If the bottom line angst of the faculty is really about a union labor contract, wouldn't everyone's time be best served focusing at the negotiating table?
It seems really coincidental to me (i.e., deliberately concocted) that the faculty wants the president's resignation now, in the midst of difficult labor contract negotiations, for grievances apparently brewing for "several years", according to the faculty senate leadership.
Playing hardball at the negotiating table is 100% fair game, dirty pool in just plain poor form, and a bad reflection on an otherwise exceptional institution.
Jeff Sahr
Littleton, Colorado