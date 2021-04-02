Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

I am writing in support of a fair contract for the faculty at OIT, who have been without a contract, and have received a last offer from administration which includes raises for only some of the faculty, based on merit. Who will receive this merit increase will be solely decided by the administration. For those with family members receiving healthcare, the costs will increase, resulting in a net decrease in take home pay.

The faculty of OIT are exemplars in our community. Let's support them, as they support us.

Polly Ganong-Strahan

Klamath Falls

