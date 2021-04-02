I am writing in support of a fair contract for the faculty at OIT, who have been without a contract, and have received a last offer from administration which includes raises for only some of the faculty, based on merit. Who will receive this merit increase will be solely decided by the administration. For those with family members receiving healthcare, the costs will increase, resulting in a net decrease in take home pay.
The faculty of OIT are exemplars in our community. Let's support them, as they support us.
Polly Ganong-Strahan
Klamath Falls