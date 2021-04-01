As a Klamath Falls native, OIT graduate and former adjunct faculty, the health and future of OIT is extremely important to me.
Hearing the word “strike” typically puts a sour taste in my mouth because union demands may be excessive. That is not the case here. I have researched the proposals and arguments from both the administration and the faculty, and it seems to me that the faculty are being left with no choice. It is not just about pay — it is about being involved in important university decisions.
When I worked at a local factory, workers on the floor were often not consulted by upper management on operational decisions. This not only resulted in wasted energy and money, but also disrespected our intelligence and ability to analyze problems.
That was the factory floor — these are professors — professional thinkers with relevant experience. Their voices should always be listened to when making university policy decisions. If a decision is made against their advice, a statement from the administration explaining the logic should always be presented prior to the final decision so a productive conversation can take place.
I don't want it to come to a strike, but I urge the administration to change their proposal to accommodate faculty recommendations. I understand they need to maintain a balanced budget, but none of it matters if OIT cannot recruit and retain top quality educators.
A truly great professor — one who can soundly explain and present complex subjects and one who has real-world experience — is many times more valuable than one who confuses students and is not in his/her office to answer questions.
Additionally, having top level people brings in resources and connections for the community. If the administration could be more open to ensuring professors here are paid similar to other professors across the state as part of the contract — as well as a transparent, objective system of merit-based pay increases — the quality of the education at OIT would go up by a much higher ratio than the cost.
If you care about the future of Klamath Falls, stand with the faculty to ensure the quality of education and our local graduates continue to be exceptional.
Steven Reed
Medford