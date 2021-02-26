Per climate change, how can we have the most Klamath River Basin fish, agriculture, water conservation, and clean renewable hydroelectric power?
Answer: Adequate federally owned dams. A recent hose assembly that automatically sorts upriver migrating fish and transports them over dams is safe and cost effective.
I'm not surprised that Bureau of Reclamation seeks to optimize sucker reproduction with irrigation diversion flow-adjusted Upper Klamath Lake levels and Link River Dam. Before Link River Dam's 1921 construction as primarily a diversion dam, Link River's minimum UKL-derived water flow was Link River's natural Putnam's Point reef at 4,127 feet in elevation. That reef was artificially removed, reportedly in 1917.
According to a 2001 story in the Herald and News, "Klamath Lake … elevations set at maximum of 4,143 feet … and minimum of 4,137 to protect diked riparian property."
Recall removal of Chiloquin's Sprague River dam for upriver spawning run access for suckers that wouldn't ascend the dam fish ladder?
I suspect non-native fish species, especially catfish, prey on local suckers. Species extinction naturally happens, like bison naturally emit biocycle greenhouse gas methane.
Danny Hull
Klamath Falls