I strongly disagree with Oregon State Representative E. Werner Reschke's statement about equity in his column for the July 3 Herald & News.
He stated his disappointment with "bills that replace our founding principle of equality under the law with the foreign and new definition of 'equity' as favoritism." The concept of equity is about giving people historically and routinely deprived of "equality under the law" their due.
Liken the situation to a foot race. How is it equal that some runners take off at the starting line and others start from 50, or in some cases, hundreds of feet back? Equity is about giving everyone a place at the starting line, especially those who've been discriminated against systematically for decades due to race bias.
Equity is about restoring equality under the law, far from showing favoritism. Equity is about righting wrongs — a very American thing to do.
Wendy Williams
Klamath Falls