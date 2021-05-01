Congratulations Klamath County and all its residents, of which I am one. We have achieved extreme risk, the highest level attainable. We’re number 1!
Why do we still have County COVID risk levels? Three vaccines, each proven safe and effective by tens of millions of vaccinated people, are available to every adult in America. Most side effects are minimal and temporary. Serious side effects are far more rare than the everyday hazards we face when we get up, leave the house or go for a drive. Heck, the disruption to our economy, jobs and normal life activities is far more hazardous to our health and wellbeing. And contracting COVID, with the threat of death, lifetime major organ damage, and the accompanying pain and suffering, is far worse.
Eliminate all COVID risk levels. If you don’t care about your health, why should I? Why should restaurants be forced to close their doors, businesses shut down or performances go on in front of empty seats? And don’t clog our hospital beds with anti-vaxers. Let the unvaccinated who get COVID stay home and drink plenty of liquids; save the hospital beds for those who want to live and be healthy.
One final point: children. Children — at least most — are vaccinated against a host of horrible diseases. Let’s get the COVID vaccine into the arms of all children as quickly as is safe and prudent.
Open up Klamath County, Oregon and America immediately for the good of everyone. Eliminate COVID risk levels now!
Laurence Reider
Klamath Falls