As elections draw to a close, many candidates are inclined to provide voters with their final statements as to why voters should select them. Most candidates will give their best pitch as to why they deserve your vote. Well, I have delivered my best pitch (or pitches) all along the way during this campaign and have outlined such in numerous town halls, meet and greets, on my literature and plans posted on my website, as well as reaching out via the press, radio and television. No, my closing statement to you is more simple — Vote!
Voting, if performed as originally intended, should propel a people forward and improve the overall quality of their lives. No party or person should tell you how to vote. Your vote is your sacred power for improving your own future. Conversely, you are powerless when you opt not to vote. It’s kind of like allowing a table of strangers to order your family’s food at the restaurant. With your vote, you are the ultimate decision maker. In short, you govern yourself by voting.
The fundamentals at play for elections are quite simple: identify the challenges as well as those opportunities that we face, and then, select candidates who not only possess the best ideas to address those issues, but also have the capabilities to actually execute and deliver for us. However, somewhere along the line, perhaps in the haze of signs, flags, balloons, parades, and bumper stickers, we have lost sight of this core function. As a result, we inevitably suffer as a region by electing ineffective leaders that cannot deliver for us back home.
As the election deadline draws near, I ask you to reflect on what is most important to you and what changes you would like to see; and then vote for those candidates that you believe have the best plans and the ability to achieve those goals on your behalf. Because when you vote, you hold immense power in determining your own destiny.
Elections do matter, because you do matter.
Hugh Palcic
Candidate for Senate District 28