A pandemic involves all nations, all people. A disease pandemic does not cherry-pick its host.
It is a known fact that many politicians have an agenda of their own when seeking a government position, and even the most severe stumbling blocks will not distract them. Sadly, a career politician will push their agenda throughout their tenure.
The Klamath Falls community was built with a foundation of hard working, intelligent people. Today, this same community has hard working, intelligent people — many elderly and too frail to speak for themselves.
The people in this community are not the proverbial crying baby to be tossed out with the bathwater. The people in this community are not a group of fools following a much bigger fool heading for a mountain cliff with the mindset that surviving the fall is possible.
Peggy Thomas
Klamath Falls