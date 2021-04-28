I am writing to respond to the article “Fire near Beatty grows to 1,400 acres” published by the paper on Tuesday. This article is just something horrible to read, I know that this is a very scary thing to go through right now. This fire is going through and destroying everything in its path. The fact that “the Ponina Fire was estimated at 1,400 acres and 10 percent containment” is horrific.
These firefighters are risking their lives and their family's futures, to save the people and our homes. Fires are growing every day and more are appearing. We need to help our fellow firefighters and other savers and make sure all brush and trees are tripped and/or removed. Clean up your yards, if there is extra brush and/or dead trees, you should remove them.
Avoid driving to view the fire and make interactions, and let them do their jobs. It's horrible to see so much land and structures burn to the ground with no warning at all. If you do your part and clean up your yards and even your community we can lower the risk of fires.
Researchers have provem that most Wildfires are started by human prevention, like uncontrolled burn piles.Brush and fallen trees that have not been taken care of.
Do your part to help and prevent your reasoning in a wildfire. Thank you for all that do their part and prevent these horrible fires.
Zoe Johnson
Klamath Falls