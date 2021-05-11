Thank you for the opportunity to consider Klamath County Measure 18-120, which would increase Klamath County’s transient room tax to generate much needed additional funding to promote Klamath County as a visitor destination. Our board of directors fully supports this measure, and encourages Klamath County voters to check yes on their ballots for the May 18 election.
KFDA’s support for this measure is based on the following: The increase has no fiscal impact to Klamath County business owners, voters, or consumers. Allowable use for the increased revenue is narrowly defined by state statute to specifically support promotion of Klamath County. The measure was placed on the ballot with unanimous support from the Klamath County Board of Commissioners. Revenue generated from this increase will be vital to stabilizing our hospitality industry during post-pandemic recovery and will provide longterm support to more effectively promote Klamath County.
Increased promotion will lead to increased tourism, which in turn stimulates the economy through more spending, relocations, new businesses and new jobs. Additionally, this increase more appropriately captures the value of visiting Klamath County by putting our transient tax on par with other regional locations in Oregon. Visitors often perceive that destinations with higher transient taxes likely have more resources to create and maintain amenities (and in many cases, that perception is accurate).
We believe that Klamath County has just as much to offer as any visitor destination in Oregon and that we have undervalued that experience for far too long. Measure 18-120 is good for Klamath County. Its passage will directly benefit our hospitality industry and the allied businesses supporting it, and the downstream benefits will improve our economic circumstances across the board. We encourage Klamath County voters to vote "yes" on measure 18-120.
Nic Phair
President, Klamath Falls Downtown Association