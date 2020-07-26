Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Don't play games with unemployment benefits

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden gives a speech about how important the $600 unemployment benefits are, but 70,000 people in Oregon have still not received anything.

Does Sen. Wyden care more about the rest of country more than Southern Oregon? This is federal money for the people that need it, not for Sen. Wyden and Gov. Kate Brown to play games with.

The Klamath Basin has had its water shut off and looking at a bad fire season and the virus and Sen. Wyden and Gov. Brown want to use unemployment as a political tool. This makes them as bad as President Trump

Southern Oregon is recalling Gov. Brown maybe time to recall Sen. Wyden, too. One million dead Americans got a stimulus check, Guess they were more important than me.

Ed McCullough

Klamath Falls

