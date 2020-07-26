Don't play games with unemployment benefits
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden gives a speech about how important the $600 unemployment benefits are, but 70,000 people in Oregon have still not received anything.
Does Sen. Wyden care more about the rest of country more than Southern Oregon? This is federal money for the people that need it, not for Sen. Wyden and Gov. Kate Brown to play games with.
The Klamath Basin has had its water shut off and looking at a bad fire season and the virus and Sen. Wyden and Gov. Brown want to use unemployment as a political tool. This makes them as bad as President Trump
Southern Oregon is recalling Gov. Brown maybe time to recall Sen. Wyden, too. One million dead Americans got a stimulus check, Guess they were more important than me.
Ed McCullough
Klamath Falls