As a doc, I get to answer questions about the COVID vaccine every day. Your questions are valid and have good answers.
One common worry is about “mRNA.” Messenger RNA is like a Lego instruction manual: super useful to build a thing, not useful afterwards. When you get the vaccine, your cells receive some mRNA that is an instruction manual for how to build one of the proteins in the COVID virus. They do not build a whole virus, just one piece of it. That piece cannot infect you; in fact, if you get tested after getting the vaccine it’ll be negative.
Once that little piece is built your immune system will recognize it and develop your immunity, and then the cell will destroy the rMRA, just like you throw away that Lego manual. I’ll reiterate: the mRNA never goes into your DNA, just like the Lego manual never goes into your bookshelf for pleasure reading later. Finally, you should know that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is not an mRNA vaccine but a “viral vector vaccine,” which have been studied since the 1970s.
Another concern is about side effects. The most common side effects (sore arm, achy muscles, low grade fever, fatigue) are from your immune system creating immunity, and they are a great sign. They are not signs of infection or contagiousness. The potentially scary side effect of anaphylaxis (a bad allergy) is super rare (0.0003%), and if you're at a vaccine event, they will have epinephrine on hand, which is the perfect treatment. The vaccine is even safe for people with allergies to other medications.
If you still have questions, please ask your doctor. We are so happy to answer questions. You can also check out the Sky Lakes FAQ page (search for “Skylakes vaccine”), and if you’re ready to schedule or ask about eligibility, call 1-833-606-4370.
Stewart Decker
Klamath Falls