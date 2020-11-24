Klamath County officials appear to be drinking the Trump Kool-Aid and brushing off the severity of this pandemic. One day before a new COVID count of 30 and another death, they announced that they have everything under control and don’t need direction from state leadership.
This undermining of Governor Brown is unconscionable and irresponsible — but not surprising. It’s disheartening that when we see a photo of the commissioners at fairgrounds meetings, they are not wearing masks.
When we hear from them, they talk about protecting businesses with no mention of protecting human lives. When they tell us they have things under control without a “top down approach” — we watch as our daily numbers go from 2 or 3 to 25 and 30 per day.
Our healthcare workers are already challenged by a criminal hacking that has complicated their ability to manage patient care, and now the pandemic numbers in our community are skyrocketing. County commissioners and our ever-cocky state representative clearly are focusing on the economic crisis while minimizing the health impacts.
The citizens of the community want to know: Just what is your plan for protecting human lives in Klamath County? I’m not asking rhetorically, I would really like to hear you address this issue publicly. Obviously, your plan of advising people to “wear masks, wash hands, socially distance” is not enough as Oregon and Klamath County joins the crisis that is surging nationwide.
Governor Brown has given us a plan. What is yours? The Klamath Tribes have their priorities in the right place: human lives before money. It’s time for the county leadership do the same. I’ll be waiting to hear about your comprehensive plan. Inquiring minds want to know.
Wendy Millard
Klamath Falls