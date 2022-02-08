Us old folks go on about the old days, bragging about how tough life was, how poor we were, and how hard we worked, as if things were somehow better then.
It’s true that life was more simpler, with no internet, Iphones or social media — we didn’t even have a television — most folks didn’t. There were more hardships then, because personal responsibility was more a factor when the government wasn’t handing out cash in buckets. There is more anxiety now, since we get news instantly from all over the world, and no one trusts a media more interested in ratings than journalistic integrity.
It’s not the local newspapers chasing ratings as much as the leading news outlets, as major league journalists today have discarded all pretext of neutrality and abandoned once-revered journalistic principles. Just look up the “Journalist’s Creed”, and see if you think it’s even relevant. Much of the media is using its power nowadays to influence public opinion while sensationalizing every story, effectively terrorizing their fellow citizens for profit.
I don’t want to go back to those good old days, because they weren’t that great, and we’ve come a long ways improving the human condition on so many levels, including social wrongs. Just because we have a ways to go doesn’t mean we’re failing, it means that we’re still working on it. It doesn’t help that the media’s focus is entirely on our failings, messaging the world that America is coming apart at the seams — full of bigots, criminals and extremists. While bigger cities have bigger problems, they don’t represent the vast majority of Americans across the nation, average folks of every persuasion, our neighbors, coworkers and people we meet on the street. It’s simply not who we are. It’s not me, and it’s not you either. Hang in there. We’ll get there.