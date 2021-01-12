As our nation, state and counties are going though many various changes in our government, I see both sides and their agendas, which at times vary greatly.
This nation is now totally divided — just look at the latest election results. This makes me confused as to what this country was actually founded upon, was it justice for all or justice for half or maybe justice for just a few of its citizens?
The latest straw that could break the camel’s back is the protest at our nation’s capital. I do feel it went way too far, but people are getting fed up with the government as a whole. The question remains as to where were the members of the new party when Portland was being “peacefully” attacked, set on fire, police officers attacked and innocent people were caught in the middle?
As lawful citizens of this nation, state, county and city we need to find a peaceful common ground or I believe we will be like the empires of old that only lasted 300 years, give or take a few.
Again, it was best said by Spanish philosopher George Santayana: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” We may not remember the past as our history is being erased. Be with our leaders who work for you and me and let our voices be heard.
Let our state, county and city open up so people can go back to work and maybe — just maybe — there will be a lot less tension between people and we can frequent our favorite spots.
Warren Frei
Klamath Falls