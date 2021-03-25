The recent press release of the faculty senate executive committee of OIT requesting the resignation of OIT president Nagi Naganathan is most disturbing, to say the least.
Dr. Nagi has brought a level of leadership to the university that has not been seen or matched in many years. If the demands of the faculty senate committee were realized, losing Dr. Naganathan would be a tragic loss, not only to OIT but to the community as a whole.
We wholeheartedly support Dr. Naganathan and applaud his vast accomplishments while being president of the university. We further urge the community at large to support and encourage his further leadership of Oregon Tech.
We were encouraged to read the chairman of the board of trustees comment; "Over the last four years under Dr. Naganathan's leadership, we have seen some of the biggest investments in Oregon Tech for probably the last 20 years."
Jessica Gomez further stated "that other board members she has spoken with are happy with the university's direction and fully support Naganathan's leadership."
Nothing more needs to be said.
Jack and Darlene Faulkner
Klamath Falls