Even with a vaccine for the COVID-19 disease, it appears to be an out of control pandemic. Predicting the path it will take, and the risk of human lives that will continue to fall, are unclear. Personal protection is paramount.
One life lost to this disease is one too many. The CDC's recommendations to prevent spreading the virus is valid, and the directions are simple to follow. A select group of citizens place themselves and others in harm's way and, consequently, the scales may be tipped in a direction unfavorable for the well being and recovery of this community.
Without a doubt the elderly with underlying diseases place them in a high risk category. Unfortunately, other individuals fit this group of vulnerability: the numerous children's hospitals and their medical care for infants, children and young adults. The pediatric surgeons and pediatricians work miracles day in and day out saving the lives of their patients. The medical history of these patients determines a life of vulnerability. Under the same umbrella, a very large group of high risk individuals live in our community.
Commissioner Kelly Minty Morris stated in her op-ed "We are listening." M.D. David Panossian was quoted in this newspaper "What we're trying to tell you is we can't fix dead." If the county commissioners and sheriff, et. al., are listening then what part of COVID-19 do they not comprehend?
Brock Trejo, M.D., stated his theories on the path to recovery that would ultimately return lives to normal. The diseases that have been under observation and monitored for decades would certainly be worthy for Dr. Trejo's theory on focused protection. But COVID-19 is a novel disease. In my opinion, it would be foolhardy to jeopardize your health with unknown factors.
Peggy Holmes
Klamath Falls