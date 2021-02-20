Is our American democracy dead? Maybe. Let’s push aside the scholarly aspects like the five fine foundations of democracy, which succinctly stated constitute: social equality, majority rule, minority rights, freedom and integrity.
Why do we have a problem? Free stuff. Once a population figures out it can vote free stuff for itself, it's doomed to fail. We’re pretty much there. When I was a kid, public assistance was a stigma. Social welfare programs were designed and used, effectively, as a bootstrap. They were there to bridge the gap that resulted from unfortunate circumstances, enabling people to get back to being productive citizens again. Today for way too many, living on social welfare has become a career.
We have elections. If you want to get elected, promise people stuff, free stuff. But who will pay for it? Rich people and big business, says a chorus of our elected officials lead by the multi-term San Francisco congresswoman from her $7 million residence.
But rich people and big business pay for their campaigns and have many ways to shelter income. Nope, it’s the declining middle class. We pay for it, you and me, the honest, hard-working, shrinking core of America.
Let’s fix this. Let’s get all new representatives. Let’s vote out of office every incumbent from both parties, both the elephants and the donkeys.
Laurence Reider
Klamath Falls