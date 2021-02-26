Is Del Norte County being treated like a third world country when it comes to Covid vaccines?
I am a 74-year-old male with two risk conditions for COVID-19: hypertension and coronary artery disease. For weeks now I have been waiting patiently for a call from the Del Norte Community Health Clinic, my provider and the provider for most low income county residents, as well as the local homeless and farm worker populations.
Recently, after hearing reports of 62-year-old folks getting vaccinated in Los Angeles and learning that my 39-year-old son had an appointment for vaccination in Siskiyou County, I got concerned and contacted my individual provider to ask when I would be able to get vaccinated. In an hour or so a response came back: the clinic, my provider said, had no vaccines, nada, nothing.
I got on line to check the Del Norte pharmacies: none of them have vaccines. Needless to say the county has not set up any mass vaccination sites or sites where the homeless or farm workers can get vaccinated.
What is going on? Why is Del Norte County being treated the same way as many third world countries which are being denied access to vaccines?
Please do what you can to shine light on this situation. Light a fire under the responsible officials so that they act to get Del Norte and the clinic which serves the poor and homeless their fair share of available vaccines. Ask why the Community Health Center, which cares for the poor, the homeless and most farmworkers has not been prioritized because they serve populations at the highest risk.
Felice Pace
Klamath, California