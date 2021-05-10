My name is Robert (Bob) Moore, a candidate for re-election to the Klamath County School District, Board of Directors, Zone 2.
My first four year term as a director was a very in-depth learning experience. I found a very complex 6,000 square mile, 23 schools, and about 6,800 student district with over 1,000 employees. The district extends from Deschutes County to the California border, about 3.5 hours travel.
A few of my starting thoughts were how well was the district preparing our students to meet the current and future needs to enter the work force? How well was the district identifying student problems and using the Special Education programs to help put student on a positive learning track? How well was the district's facilities providing a healthy learning environment for the students? How well was the district education year planned?
My more than 50 years of academic background (lifelong-continuing) and vast board member experience with school districts, corporate and nonprofit organizations provides the community with my leadership credentials to effectively lead the school district.
I found that the district was better that most in Oregon, but the district overall didn’t provide the level of achievement that I expected.
We as a board are diligently working to address many of the concerns noted to improve our district operation. I personally, have been studying courses on how brains function regarding student learning at all levels. I also have been elected to the Southern Oregon Education Service District Board of Directors, which is a special district to provide responsive educational services at a regional level (Klamath, Jackson and Josephine Counties). Some of the services provided are Programs for children with special needs, School improvement services, technology support and administrative and support services.
The additional effort that I have made illustrates my leadership in serving the citizens of the community in being an effective board member for the Klamath County School District.
Bob Moore
Klamath Falls