COVID stalked those with preexisting lung conditions as if it had an axe to grind.
As a paramedic and supervisor of the local ambulance service for 20 years, I have had to confront my share of traumatic situations. But, to be honest, none quite so scary as saying goodbye to my best friend and soulmate, my wife of 50 years, Karen, at the door of the emergency room last spring. I feared she'd die along in the hospital and leave me on this rock to fend without her.
Thank God she survived, but emerged from the hospital with a substantial loss in her breathing capacity. We have since been working every day on restoring her health.
Many people find themselves in this same leaky boat after this horrible pandemic, so it would be helpful to local COPD patients and their loved ones to know of the help available, such as the 12-week respiratory therapy program offered up at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
The program is covered by most insurance plans with a referral from a physician. The coolest part is you'll become their collaborator, working toward benchmarks toward your goal.
During this time it is good to acknowledge our angels and heroes who braved such personal danger to face the sorrowful onslaught of senseless death, such as doctors Holly Montjoy and David Panossian and other healthcare professionals such as Daniel Gardner and physicians and surgeons from other fields like orthopedist Luke Hosack, who remained in the trenches to serve our community throughout the pandemic.
Beyond that, I personally would like to offer my sincere gratitude to the Klamath Tribes, who not only vaccinated all their people but also offered their vaccine to the spouses of Native Americans.
Mike Bigsby
Chiloquin