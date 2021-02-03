Let me understand something. Klamath County Public Health had "opened, leftover vaccine" according to the Herald and News story "Vaccines arrive at the Gospel Mission," so it let walk-ins receive the vaccine, even when they fell well outside of the appropriate stages?
Public health never called anyone on the list who is over 70, did they even call anyone over 65? They made a decision that was not in the best interest of this community.
How many of these vaccinated citizens that fell out of the status group were family members, employees or friends? They will now receive the second dose before those 60-plus years of age, according to your stated plan.
Klamath County has a population that is majority or near majority over 60 and our public health center ignored them and the rules and guidelines set by the state.
State statistics demonstrate that more than nine out of ten COVID-19 deaths here in Oregon are in the 60 and over age group with the biggest numbers, not percentages, being between 60 and 75.
Klamath County Public Health is in violation of its mission statement. The next people older than 60 who catch COVID will be because of its poor decision making and planning.
Marilynn McLaughlin
Klamath Falls