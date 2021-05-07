Recently in the Herald & News, several people said they were glad more people are running for school board. Surprisingly these were all city school board members.
No one from the county school board said they're glad more people want to run for school board. Instead they are fighting to keep these board seats, even though it's obvious we need new leadership on the Klamath County School Board.
Recently more than 2,000 people posted on a Facebook page how unhappy they were with the administration and school board with their handling of getting kids back into school. We need better communication, a lot more transparency and representation for all schools. Currently this is not happening.
Not only do we need new board members, the board should be expanded to seven members from the current five. This would ensure representation for every school in the Klamath County School District.
Recently Mazama's football team won the state championship. You would think "all" school board members and the superintendent would offer congratulations. Maybe they aren't paying attention to what's happening in all schools? Seven members would help all schools get represented.
We need accountability, this school district has never had this much money. What are they doing with it?
For a change and more accountability and transparency please vote for: Leticia Hill, Laura Blair and Ryan Rainville. This will ensure we have communication and representation.
Michael Beeson
Klamath Falls