Firstly, I want express my gratitude to the Herald and News for printing, and to Alex Schwartz for his fine research, writing and reporting, the front-page articles of June 4-5. Our local paper, its editor and reporters are providing us with needed excellent journalism.
I am encouraged by the calming words of Ben DuVal of KID and the moderate tone from Rep. Cliff Bentz. Both are expressing a genuine concern for our community, for the rule of law, and for sensible and workable community solutions. I would like to see more community members speaking out for our community and against the proposed actions and the speech of the current agitators. The Chamber of Commerce? Business leaders? City council and county commissioners? All should speak for our community and against illegality and violence. Being silent is being complicit.
I have been a member of this Klamath community for close to 40 years and have found it to be a place with a spirit of helping each other, with respect for our space and our limitations. I have also been an environmental activist as well as a communitarian (new word!) for much of my life, engaged in many peaceful protests, and have never engaged in violence or hatred toward my shared-community members.
If enough people will speak out, they can change the whole tone of the issue, and bring forward conversations that can craft compromises and recreate the good will that our community needs to thrive. Please speak out.
Sally Wells
Klamath Falls