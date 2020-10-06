I was so disappointed in our county commissioners, Kelly Minty Morris and Derrick DeGroot, regarding the meeting at the fairgrounds Thursday over frustration about the COVID-19 restrictions.
Derrick DeGroot was especially disappointing with his comments. He thinks schools should reopen — the majority of us agree, but safely. He also stated the state restrictions are too strict. They should be strict to protect the children, teachers and other school employees. In case he hasn't noticed, we have experienced more cases in Klamath County recently and Oregon is among the 32 states in the red again.
He stated he felt safe without a mask, and it was a very safe environment, but he violated the statewide mask mandate for public indoor spaces. How was it a safe environment with no masks and no social distancing?
I feel he and Kelly Minty Morris have no regard for our county residents. They should be setting an example for our county instead of putting others at risk. President Trump has the same attitude and that backfired. No one is immune from this virus.
The event was organized by a group known as Klamath County Patriots, who declined to comment, and Kelly Minty Morris did not return requests for comment.
Our commissioners have no right to put our community at risk whether they agree or disagree with the state restrictions. So disappointed in them.
Vicki Tomson
Klamath Falls