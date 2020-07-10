County commissioners have power in mask order
Wearing a mask is not a left or right situation. It is a personal choice. There are some of the mindset that if you wear a mask, then you are from the left. If you don't wear a mask, then you must be from the right. How silly is that?
Klamath County Board of Commissioners consists of three elected individuals, each full-time nonpartisan positions. What does nonpartisan mean?
It means the Klamath County Board of Commissioners will decided when it is time to have a mandatory mask change. Not individuals who personally would like to see a change or others who personally feel it is not needed or necessary at this time.
The choice to be forced to wear a mask or not wear a mask is not up to individuals, but to the Klamath County Board of Commissioners. If you personally have a problem with there not being a mandatory wearing a mask order, then take it up with Klamath County Board of Commissioners. See what they have to say, pro or con, for a mandatory mask order in Klamath County.
No one has the right to choose those personal choices for others, except those who are in charge with the power to make those changes in a nonpartisan way, and it's not up to you or me. But up to the Klamath County Board of Commissioners and the Governor of Oregon, mandatory or not.
James Garland
Klamath Falls