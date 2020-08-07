Councilor will listen to city equity committee
I am writing to welcome the folks who will be serving on the Klamath Falls equity committee. I am looking forward to listening to your thoughts, demands and ideas for making this a better community. I know most of you personally and feel it is an excellent group of thinkers and doers.
Oregon has the dubious distinction of being the only state that had exclusion of African Americans written into its first Constitution. The statistics for incarceration of minorities, especially for drug crimes, are an embarrassment to our legal system. I don’t suggest wallowing in the past but it is hard to measure progress without looking back to where we came from.
I don’t know what a group of white, well-off elected officials can contribute. But I believe we must listen, not try to run the show. My ears will be open and my mouth shut for the most part.
I have spent my whole life in small towns filled with nobility, wisdom and narrow-mindedness. The guy with the confederate flag mask hurling the N word around and the Karen telling Hispanics to go home to Mexico are not unfamiliar to me. They’re the same people who would have dumped a milkshake on John Lewis’ head at a Woolworth counter. They’re the hospital administrator who refused to allow Natives admission to “his” hospital in South Dakota. They act out of fear, hatred and tribalism and must be met with firm resolve and bravery.
There is no easy time to be dealing with these issues but the COVID pandemic has made ever the most mundane activities complicated. Still, issues of equality cannot be delayed or denied any longer. Let us seek each other’s wisdom and counsel, for, as a wise man once said: “We are all just walking each other home.”
Phil Studenberg
Klamath Falls City Council Ward 1