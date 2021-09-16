Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Letter: Councilor says equity committee in transition, not terminated
I regret that the equity committee feels discarded by the city council. My intent was to thank them for their hard work.
The fight for equity and equality is never ending and I look forward to having input from all of the committee members on those issues. They presented the council with a well thought-out report and recommendations that will be addressed by the council.
We are dealing with a brutal economy that has destroyed many of our optimistic predictions for economic development in Klamath Falls. It is important that the recovery include all of our citizens and I personally look forward to continued input from the committee members and all citizens as we work on that recovery.
I regard this as a transition for the committee, not as a completion or termination of their work. I am working with our court system and the Tribe to address the appalling rate of incarceration of minorities in our penal system. We are trying to give people with felony convictions a chance at a new life. We are addressing the devastating impact of decades of the War on Drugs on minority communities. There is much more to be done and I look forward to continuing the discussion.