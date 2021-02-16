Corporations should pay full tax bill
Hearing about the Wilsonart project has me asking if we’ve learned anything from the call center disaster, where the second their 15 years of tax-free living was up, they packed up and left. Is the empty call center on the hill just ornamental?
Our community cannot continue to beg big companies to come in and offer minimal or low paying jobs and expect that to solve our problems. We need innovative community investment. As we grapple with COVID-19, we will soon be dealing with the end of the moratorium on evictions, and our current housing crisis, made worse by the fires, will become unbearable.
The commissioners are trying to say that we’re “open for business” but what they are really saying is we’re open for exploitation. By not having this polluter come in and try to not only avoid taxes but pay less than a 1/4th of what they owe, Wilsonart would avoid paying our community the nearly $6 million we’re owed.
In my mind, this is the same as stealing about $6 million from our schools, roads and community. The $30,000 they are trying to get away with is an insult to this entire town.
Considering that our budgets are in crisis and in the next eight years, our city will be bankrupt, and the county will be in serious trouble as our police budgets sore past the $10 million mark, why are our elected officials letting this multi-national corporation come in and not pay their fair share?
Klamath County Commissioners and Klamath City Council, please advocate for Wilsonart to pay their full taxes rather than this minuscule “community service fee.” If I pay my taxes, so should they.
Courtney Neubauer
Klamath Falls