In a very short time Congressman Cliff Bentz has failed to uphold his oath of office and his next news release should be announcing his resignation.
The congressman said he was listening to his constituents when voted to overturn the votes of millions of American citizens? Does the congressman not believe in or trust the judicial system in our country?
The judicial system of the state of Pennsylvania determined the voting process in that state was just fine. Congressman, do you assert to know more about the election in Pennsylvania than the state supreme court? Even after the deadly terroristic, attempted coup in which the congressman had to seek shelter from the mob, he returned to the floor and voted to disenfranchise millions of voters. Why?
The congressman’s next dereliction of duty was voting against the impeachment of Trump. The congressman’s rationale for that profile in cowardliness is because we need to focus on healing. Congressman, please explain to the people of OR-2 how allowing a deadly attempted coup and terrorist attack in our capitol with no repercussions will unite the country.
If you truly want to begin to unify the country you need to publicly make the following statement: Joe Biden won a free and fair election devoid of any voter fraud. Then you should announce your resignation.
Mike Edwards
Klamath Falls