The single purpose of every elected office is to provide for the safety and well being of every citizen.
No other obligation or duty comes close to the priority of providing a safe community for the members of that community. Whether you are a senator, mayor, councilor, commissioner, inspector or dog catcher, your purpose and your duty is to provide for the safety of your community and its members. Everything else you do in your elected or appointed role is secondary to this primary purpose.
In a recent letter from Ryan McNiven, he questions why our city councilors and mayor have not taken a leadership role in standing up against the actions of our governor. The reason is safety. The governor is providing a course of action for the safe continuation of what business is possible without placing the safety of us all at risk.
Our city councilors and mayor have taken a leadership role in providing for the safety of our citizens, all of our citizens. They are actions that may have been overlooked by some. What we are all watching unfold now, is the course of action suggested by Mr. McNiven as it plays out in the hospitals and morgues of our town.
Robert Millard
Klamath Falls