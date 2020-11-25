What is wrong with our county commissioners? We have more than 700 COVID cases in the county and the numbers continue to grow. Our commissioners have attend public gatherings without bothering to show respect for the citizens of the country by wearing a mask.
Now, our county leaders want to claim that Klamath County should be exempt from the orders of the governor. The orders are being enacted to slow the spread of this virus. They claim we have have a robust healthcare system — you mean the one struggling with their recent cyber ransom?
Do the commissioners plan on erecting a wall around Klamath County? What happens when an infected person from Klamath County travels elsewhere and infects others, or when someone from outside the county does the same here? The virus spreads — that’s what happens. We need a unified approach to this pandemic, and we’re living through the results of 50 individual approaches.
We need to follow the orders from the governor, not scoff at them. Getting past this pandemic is going to take all of us working together. I expect more from the commissioners. They should read the letter from the tribal council of the Klamath Tribes for an example of how to lead people during a crisis.
Our healthcare and essential workers deserve our respect and thanks. Each and every one of us can honor their efforts by following the governor’s orders and doing all we can to flatten the curve of this virus. Shame on you Klamath County commissioners for your lack of leadership during this crisis.
Mike Edwards
Klamath Falls
Mike Edwards
Klamath Falls