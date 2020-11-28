The Klamath County Commissioners have not earned the leadership right to argue for “local control” during this pandemic. They have not put out a cohesive complete plan. They have instead mumbled on occasion to follow CDC advice, and then not done so themselves.
The public letters to them from the front-line medical and hospital community, the Klamath Tribes, and numerous letters to the editor from citizens make their lack of leadership clear.
And now a request from the Director of County Public Health, asking for a statement of policy and support in practice has been declined. The lack of sustained support and recognition of all front-line employees who continue to serve with courage, endurance and economic necessity indicates further denial of responsibility. It is a clear dereliction of duty.
This pandemic is a clear and present danger. It is natural to want to ignore unpleasant and inconvenient procedures. However, we do not have the luxury to wait and see whether it is as serious as projected. All parties involved in this county issue now have the same information available to them. What are you, our elected officials, going to do to develop a coordinated policy, enabling the optimum continuing response to the pandemic?
An old seaman’s guiding adage: “Bear a hand for yourself and bear a hand for the ship” fits here for all of us who want humanity to continue…in a rational sustainable manner.
Charles H. Wells, Jr.
Klamath Falls