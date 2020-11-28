The Nov. 14 Herald and News had three headlines on the front page: "Rising cases force schools to halt in-person instruction," "Crowd gathers to protest COVID-19 restrictions," and "States impose new rules, plead with public to stop spread." Klamath County had 685 reported cases, with 19 new cases that day.
This is a case of cognitive dissonance writ large, or is it just affirmation of what Isaac Asimov wrote: "There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that 'my ignorance is just as good as your intelligence.’”
Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd, State Rep. E. Werner Reschke, State Sen. Dennis Linthicum, and an armed contingent with red arm bands and tactical gear gathered downtown to protest new rules rather than to plead with the public to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It is easy, perhaps, to understand the disregard of medical and scientific knowledge by the unmindful armed contingent. But it is hard to justify county and state leaders as also being ignorant and inconsiderate of the needs to fight the virus scientifically and end the economic hardships it is causing, while they are continuing to be spreaders of the virus.
To paraphrase the wisdom of President John F. Kennedy, “Ask not what your country can do for you, rather ask what you can do for others and your country in this time of crisis.”
Kenneth L. Johnston
Klamath Falls