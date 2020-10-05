In response to Mr. Brandsness' Sept. 27 letter "People not doing enough to win the war on COVID, "regarding the proper use of masks, I will respectfully comment.
Cloth masks that are not designated at a minimum N95 rating do not filter COVID-laden aerosols. Cloth masks will minimize exposure to droplets from someone coughing or sneezing, but do not filter aerosols.
Exposures to aerosols are dependent on distancing, air movement and exchange, filtering mediums, etc. Wearing a cloth mask does not adequately protect you or anyone else from COVID exposure.
Cliff Crawford
Keno