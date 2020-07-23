Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Close Main Street to vehicle traffic to save businesses

COVID-19 is bankrupting our local businesses because most are not allowed to operate their restaurants, clothing stores, hair stylist, etc. due to social distance requirements.

Klamath Falls could expand each businesses square footage by closing Main Street to all vehicle traffic and authorize each business to rope off the width of their storefronts to the middle of the street, leaving a 10 foot walkway in middle of street.

This will allow all merchants to expand their physical square footage and provide safe distances for customers. All Klamath Falls businesses should be considered essential — not just big box stores — to the health of our community. Close Main Street, re-route traffic to off streets and let our merchants survive.

Gene Autry Reynolds

Klamath Falls

