Close Main Street to vehicle traffic to save businesses
COVID-19 is bankrupting our local businesses because most are not allowed to operate their restaurants, clothing stores, hair stylist, etc. due to social distance requirements.
Klamath Falls could expand each businesses square footage by closing Main Street to all vehicle traffic and authorize each business to rope off the width of their storefronts to the middle of the street, leaving a 10 foot walkway in middle of street.
This will allow all merchants to expand their physical square footage and provide safe distances for customers. All Klamath Falls businesses should be considered essential — not just big box stores — to the health of our community. Close Main Street, re-route traffic to off streets and let our merchants survive.
Gene Autry Reynolds
Klamath Falls