Climate change a major cause of water problems
All of Southern Oregon is experiencing drought. TID Water in Jackson County is due to be cut off early this year as well as in other parts of Southern Oregon. The fight against climate change and the allocation of irrigation water in Klamath County is not “about fish” as stated by Congressman Cliff Bentz. It is about attempting to slow and eventually halt our regional drought which is currently devastating.
It rained 12 inches in a single day last week in a region outside of Houston, Texas, in what is now often the case in parts of the Southern U.S. It resulted in flooding roads, the closing of schools and businesses causing economic hardships (these rain storms are not hurricane-associated).
Yet we are experiencing a severe drought in all of Southern Oregon. Our actions should be to assist all aspects of defeating climate change for the good of all citizens and future generations, not just ranchers attempting to grow hay in the desert. My own trees, grapevines and gardens will have to suffer this year as well as yours.
Denise Tschann
Ashland