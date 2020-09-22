Recently, Klamath Falls Police Chief David Henslee spoke to a gathering of Klamath Falls residents, spaced six feet apart, in the Friends’ Church parking lot.
I was very impressed concerning how articulate, thoughtful and informed Chief Henslee was, answering some very difficult questions candidly and intelligently.
When given a question concerning police relationship with minorities, the mentally ill, and the underserved, he said all officers concentrate on providing service to all who need it, seeing all people as individuals rather than stereotyping them, whether they are white, Black, Native Americans; homeless or homeowners; wealthy or poor.
Chief Henslee made several other important points. He informed us that his department has a three step approach to providing service: concentrating on education, prevention and enforcement. The chief also said that community involvement is a primary goal of our police department, and his officers participate in a variety of activities with neighborhood kids, as well as question/answer sessions with residents.
Jean Knight
Klamath Falls
I came away from the gathering feeling that Chief Henslee's Klamath Falls Police Department officers are very well trained, compassionate and service oriented.
In Klamath Falls, we do not have to worry about violence from the left or the right — or those in between — affecting our community, or arming ourselves to protect our city and our property. Our city police are ready and equipped to protect us in an effective and just manner. We are lucky to have them.