I have been disappointed in the lack of actions by our city councilors and mayor for some time. Their recent resolution to condemn racism has really pushed me over the edge. I am totally against racism. That is not the issue. My issue is that I have lived in this community for 40 years and I do not consider this a racist community. It’s a great community with kind, generous people. And the part that really has me seeing red is that our councilors decided to do this now, rather than comment on or act on behalf of our local businesses.
I assume these city councilors and the mayor have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution. If so, why do they not take a stand against the unconstitutional measures imposed by our governor? Shouldn’t our local businesses and individuals be a priority to our local elected officials? I applaud the efforts of our county commissioners. The city councilors and mayor on the other hand have been relatively silent.
I believe it is the duty of our local leadership to stand up for our citizens and our businesses and do what is right and equitable. Even in a pandemic, the Constitution, and freedoms provided within, are not void. We still have the right to peacefully protest, gather to worship, have equal protections for every citizen and business under the law. While it’s not always popular with some citizens, isn’t the role of local politicians to practice representative government?
I’ve seen other communities take more of a leadership role and make the hardships of their citizens and businesses a priority. I’m challenging our local politicians to do the same. If they choose not to, maybe this job isn’t for them.
Ryan McNiven
Klamath Falls