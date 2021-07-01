My dog and I were excited in 2019 when the new dog park was announced, but I couldn't quite understand why it took over a year to "build" it. A dog park, after all, consists primarily of a fence.
But no, first they had to dig up the grass that was there and install paths that will be ignored by dogs and dog owners. Sprinklers to water the grass were put in, but no faucet dogs could drink from. When it finally seemed they could delay no longer, last fall they announced they would postpone opening the park to dogs to let the new grass get "established."
Now, it's finally, sort of, open. Its closed to dogs Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Even if all owners conscientiously pick up feces, the grass will be urinated on by hundreds of dogs. I predict it will turn yellow and soon the park will be closed again to dogs, to let the grass recover.
This isn't a dog park, it's a grass park. Whoever was paid to "design" this park spent money and time on things that do not serve the functionality of a dog park. I don't believe we should be wasting precious water on any city parks in the midst of this drought, and certainly not on grass that, if dogs have their way, will soon be destroyed.
There are more drought and dog tolerant ground cover options that should have been implemented. At this point, I'm just angry and frustrated by a project that clearly was not designed to serve dogs or the community.
Nancy Owens
Klamath Falls