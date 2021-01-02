With much sadness I read the recent article about the potential closure of Rooster's steakhouse. It is certainly not the only casualty of the COVID issue, but indicative of the complete loss of all common sense in this country.
While I can appreciate the concerns related to this issue I cannot and will not accept the heavy handed approach to the solution. When I awoke this morning I was still in the USA, where I can make my own choices about going to a restaurant or not.
If someone has concerns about their own health then fine, simply take the actions you deem necessary to protect yourself. If, on the other hand, I feel confident in eating dinner inside a restaurant and the business owners wish to operate, leave us alone and allow us to go about lives the way we choose.
The COVID issue has become a complete political football and has allowed an insurgence for those politicians who want nothing more than to control our lives. The recent article about this issue by Commissioner Morris was excellent and I applaud her and the rest of the commissioners for their approach.
It's time for everyone to wake up to what's happening in this country and act in a way that supports our constitution and our rights as citizens of the USA.
Mark Slezak
Las Vegas, Nevada