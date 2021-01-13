In response to Delton Hardison’s letter of Dec. 29, "Churches operating against common law and God’s law," he correctly quotes two scripture passages regarding a Christian’s response to government: that we are to obey our leaders.
However, he forgets one thing. We are only to obey the government up and until they require us to disobey the Bible. And since Hebrews 10:25 states that we are not to forsake or neglect the assembling of ourselves together as a church, and since the entire ecclesiology of the New Testament speaks to the importance of the church as God’s institution not a manmade organization, then the overriding principle is Acts 5:29: “We must obey God rather than men.”
Charles Spurgeon said that the church is “the dearest place on earth.” All true followers of Christ love the church and love to go to church because they are obeying Him. Online services or a limited congregation will never satisfy those who truly desire discipleship. We must meet with the body of believers to fulfill all that the church is supposed to accomplish in our lives.
Tom Franks
Klamath Falls