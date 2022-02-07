In Woody Guthrie’s autobiography, Bound For Glory, he writes about riding on top of a boxcar with strangers when it starts to storm. Seeing his guitar, one after another, the men take off their sweaters and shirts and hand them to Woody to wrap around his guitar to protect it from ruin.
Woody Guthrie was not yet an icon, so that wasn’t the reason the men rode cold and wet to protect his guitar. I imagine they knew deep inside themselves that music was worth more than any hardship it might take to protect it.
Today we ride the America train and I think we know there’s something vulnerable and broken that needs to be saved from ruin. Our democracy.
Dangers now facing our democracy are hate and poverty of thought. In America hate has become prevalent and contagious. It’s like the cold sleet and rain on Woody’s train. As it rains down on us, we tend to bend toward hating back, lashing out, calling names, blaming, seeing only enemies/others.
No one on Woody Guthrie’s train yanked a warm sweater off the guitar to stop his own teeth from chattering. They rode out the storm protecting the idea of music. And somehow that’s what we need to do regarding democracy. It’s a tall order but we need to think, really think, about truth and not swallow easy lies. We need to ponder the benefits of living in a democracy, a system that requires civility, honors tolerance, and rebuffs hate.
We’re all capable of thought and if we pay attention we might notice that if someone is spouting hate and division it’s not helpful and it’s likely not truth. And if someone says “Let’s do this together,” it’s probably worth trying.
Woody Guthrie and his guitar survived the storm. I hope we do, too.