In responds to the story "Activists hang 'Genocidal murderer' banner at Kit Carson Park," being an intelligent person, understanding the past of Klamath Falls, one of the signs on the story by Joe Siess reads: ”Lets get along."
Changing the name of a park or road doesn’t change history. Although the name may be insulting for some, and it is, it also can be looked at as a part of history that happened. Changing a name wont solve that. Some people will call it the same name as before anyway.
If your child or any one else asks about it, tell them the story. The truth. A horrible, horrible thing happened, and should be remembered as a cruel act never to be repeated in our community to anyone ever again. Why is it changing a name will fix an atrocity of the past? It will not.
The outcome of all of this should be everyone getting along, and the people involved and article written, should serve as a reminder: knowledge to the people not aware.
In essence, be understanding of others feelings and concerns. Listen. Be respectful to all no matter what race or color. We don’t live in the past, but we can remember it. Teach people that behavior was just mortifying.
I totally respect the peaceful protestors right to do what they did. I respect the person’s involved are passionate, but can you truly tell me changing a name will help remove history? It can not. I don’t honor the man, but I do think of what a terrible time that was every time I drive past that sign.