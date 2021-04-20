As faculty at Oregon Tech, I wanted to explain to the community why I voted to authorize a possible strike.
It's because two of the Oregon Tech administration's proposals would have devastating effects on me and my family.
First, the administration has proposed that, rather than ever offering cost-of-living adjustments going forward, all salary increases will be completely tied to "merit," which is a subjective score given to faculty on our annual performance evaluation. (And only one-third of this score is directly connected to teaching!) Salary increases would then be allocated from a pool in proportion to our merit scores.
What this means is that, if I have an excellent merit score (and I often have), someone else would be getting a smaller raise. This will create a system where faculty are forced to compete against each other for a small pool of merit raise funds, with incentives both for making yourself look good to your supervisor and for making others look bad. That won't create a positive environment for faculty or students.
The second unacceptable proposal from the administration is to be able to unilaterally change our health insurance. Oregon Tech faculty make less than comparable faculty elsewhere, but part of this disparity is made up for by an excellent benefits package. Coming to work at Oregon Tech was the first time in my adult life that I didn't have anxiety about my health coverage, and the thought of it swapped out for an inferior plan while pay for senior administrators continues to skyrocket is infuriating, to say the least.
I love teaching Oregon Tech students. Just like we've recently made fantastic new investments in buildings and physical infrastructure on campus, let's also make the choice to invest a little in the faculty who provide the education that makes Oregon Tech graduates successful.
Seth Anthony
Klamath Falls