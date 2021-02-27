I am writing to respond to “Oregon 1st state to decriminalize possession of hard drugs” published by the paper on Feb. 2.
I appreciate that your newspaper is covering this topic, however, there are points in this article that I would like to address. Ballot Measure 110 is the first, and most vital step we have taken in ending the “war on drugs,” but it needs a few changes.
The option of waving away the citation with a simple $100 fine could potentially be harmful to this measure, and does nothing to help addicts recover. Giving someone the option to just wave away rehabilitation services does nothing but give them an opportunity to continue abusing substances, while knowing that they can simply buy their way out if they get caught again. Removing this option would not only help more people recover, but it would also increase the efficiency and credibility of this measure.
On top of this, the funding system will need to be changed in the future. The system that is currently in place for funding this measure is close to perfect in the short term, but could be harmful if not changed later on. Other programs that also get funding from Oregon’s marijuana tax will not be able to continue surviving with a measly $45 million annually. As the marijuana tax revenue in Oregon increases, the current funding system will need to be reevaluated, as to give all of the programs what they need to survive, and potentially even more.
One last point that I will make about this article is referring to the district attorneys that opposed this measure. Saying that Measure 110 is “reckless and would lead to an increase in the acceptability of dangerous drugs” completely ignores what the measure is actually for.
Giving people a chance to better themselves, and giving them a chance at living a clean life, is not going to increase the acceptability of dangerous drugs. It is simply treating humans like humans, which incarceration facilities have failed to do for decades. People do not deserve to be treated like animals simply because they use a substance that you believe is harmful. They deserve help and human compassion, and this measure is finally giving it to them, because you haven't.
Clayton Spivey
Mazama High School